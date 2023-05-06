Nepal: Indian Ambassador lays foundation stone for wastewater management project

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 6 : Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a wastewater management project in the Solukhumbu District of Nepal.

"Ambassador of India along with Mr. Mingma Chhiri Sherpa, Chairman of Khumbu Pasanglhamu Rural Municipality, Solukhumbu laid the Foundation Stone for Khumjung Khunde Waste Water Management Project today being built through Indian grant assistance under India- Nepal Development cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu tweeted.

Home to the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest, the Solukhumbu district welcomes hundreds of climbers and trekkers on an annual basis.

"The project reflects continued support provided under Indian grant assistance for providing community services in the remote areas of Solukhumbu district," the Embassy said in a series of tweets.

Prior to the water treatment plant, the Indian embassy on January 2017 had funded to upgrade of the Thame Khola Small Hydropower Plant in Solukhumbu to provide electricity to more than 1200 households in Khumjung, Khunde, Namche Bazar and Thame Valley.

Further, provisions for drinking water services were made through the implementation of the Khumjung Khunde Drinking Water Project in March 2022 benefiting the people of Khumjung, Khunde and Namche Bazar.

