Nepal: International Day of Yoga celebration in Pokhara

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 20 : On the eve of International Day of Yoga 2024, the Embassy of India in Nepal organised Yoga demonstrations at three iconic landmarks of Pokhara, according to an official release.

The events commenced with a sunrise Yoga session at the scenic Sarangkot view point offering the participants breathtaking views of the Annapurna mountain range.

This was followed by a Yoga demonstration at the revered Shiva Temple at Pumdikot near Pokhara. The Shiva Temple at Pumdikot, known for its tranquil ambience and majestic views, provided an ideal backdrop for the event.

Participants were able to connect with nature and spirituality, enhancing the overall experience of the Yoga practice, the release added.

The Embassy also organised a special Yoga demonstration at the Shanti Stupa - the first World Peace Pagoda in Nepal situated on the picturesque Anadu Hill near Pokhara.

The events drew participants from different walks of life, including government officials, local citizens, and yoga enthusiasts, all coming together to embrace the benefits of this ancient practice, in line with this year's theme of "Yoga for Self and Society", the Indian Embassy release said.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor