Nepal: Madhesh-based parties split again, Rajendra Mahato launches new campaign

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 26 : Aiming to pressure the Nepali government for a constitutional amendment, the Madhesh province-based parties, after being together for about half a decade, have again split into two parties.

Notably, the Madhesh-based parties launched a protest movement in 2016 to pressure the government for a separate state

Senior leader of the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party (LSP), Rajendra Mahato, announced his resignation from the party on Monday, taking a separate way and announcing a new campaign, "Rastriya Mukti Kranti" (National Liberation Movement).

"This is a separate campaign, and it has not taken over the structure of the party. Those who share common values can collaborate with this movement," Mahato said.

Expressing the goal of building an alternative power through the campaign, Mahato has indicated that even his former party, the LSP, might join this agenda if they agree on the establishment of a federalism with multiple states.

"The identity movement that started four decades ago fell victim to the government's conspiracy and remained incomplete. That's why the oppressed people could not attain political achievements and the country couldn't progress. Now it's high time that all the oppressed and all those who want good governance and prosperity in the country should unite and build a 'multi-nation state,'" Mahato stated.

In a statement released shortly after the press brief on Monday, Mahato a senior leader in the LSP, expressed his dissatisfaction with the decisions made by Chairman Mahantha Thakur.

Mahato expressed discontent with Thakur's independent decision to appoint office bearers and had also boycotted the party's Central Committee meeting in December.

