Nepal: Opposition youth wing to hold torch rally before show of strength on Thursday

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 22 : The youth wing of the opposition CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist), the Yuwa Sangh, took out a torch rally on Wednesday evening ahead of a show of strength by the party on Thursday.

Protestors on Wednesday evening chanted anti-government slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The protestors also raised slogans against businessman and former Central Committee member of the UML, Durga Prasain, who also is set to march on the roads of Kathmandu on Thursday.

Durga Prasain-led Rastra, Rastriyata, Dharma-Sanskriti and Nagarik Bachau Andolan (Citizens movement for the protection of nation, nationalism, religion and culture) is also set to hit the streets on Thursday.

Countering Prasain's planned show of strength, the youth wing of the Opposition party also announced a similar protest on the streets of Kathmandu. With both sides announcing protests in the Capital and fears of clashes erupting between supporters aligned to the rival political camps, the Kathmandu administration has imposed restrictions around the Singha Durbar, the administrative capital, and the Parliament.

Prasai, for a few years hobnobbed with senior Nepali politicos, namely PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and UML chairperson KP Sharma Oli. However, he soon fell out with both leaders.

Bitterness cropped up with Oli at the beginning of this year, with Prasain taking regular potshots at the UML supremo, irking his followers.

