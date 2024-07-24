Nepal Plane Crash: 13 Passengers Dead as Saurya Airlines Aircraft With 19 Onboard Crashes During Takeoff at Kathmandu Airport
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2024 12:31 PM2024-07-24T12:31:41+5:302024-07-24T12:31:46+5:30
At least 13 people were killed after a private plane belonging to Saurya Airlines skidded off the runway while taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday morning, July 24.
The aircraft was carrying 19 passengers, including two crew members and 17 technicians, to Pokhara city for maintenance work, reported news agency Reuters, quoting Airport Security Chief Arjun Chand Thakuri.