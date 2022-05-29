Nepal: Plane with 19 passengers, including 4 Indians, onboard loses contact

Nepalese aircraft carrying 19 passengers, including four Indians, lost contact with ground support on Sunday morning, confirmed airport authorities.The authorities said Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal, lost contact at 9.55 am.Meanwhile, local media reported that the missing aircraft was hosting four Indian and three Japanese nationals.

The remaining were Nepali citizens and the aircraft had 22 passengers including the crew.As reported by Kathmandu Post, an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport said they have received an unconfirmed report about a loud noise in Ghasa of Jomson.A chopper has been dispatched in the areas where the last contact was made, according to the Jomsom Airport's ATC.Tara Air spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula confirmed that the plane has gone missing and a search operation has been initiated.