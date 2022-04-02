Nepal PM Deuba applauds India's COVID-19 response

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba hailed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's leadership, saying Kathmandu has seen his visionary and effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic while also receiving the first vaccine aid as well as medicines, equipment and logistics.

The two Prime Ministers jointly launched multiple projects which are likely to boost connectivity between the two countries while they expressed hope that the key initiatives being taken by them would take India-Nepal relations to new heights.

"I admire the progress that India is making under the visionary leadership of PM Modi. We've seen India's effective management in battling COVID-19 and Nepal received the first vaccine aid from India as well as medicines, medical equipment and logistics to combat the virus," he said.

He further said that both the countries had friendly talks and fruitful discussions on various aspects of India-Nepal relations.

"We had friendly talks and fruitful discussions on various aspects of India-Nepal relations. We shared our perspectives on further strengthening our friendly ties," he said at Hyderabad House.

Both PMs first inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link from Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal and also a passenger train service built under India's Grant Assistance in a joint address at Hyderabad House. Deuba is on a three-day India visit.

"PM Deuba and I also agreed to give priority to trade and cross-border connectivity initiatives in all respects. The beginning of the Jayanagar-Kurtha rail line is part of this initiative. Such schemes will make a great contribution to the smooth, hassle-free exchange of people between the two countries," said PM Modi.

They also jointly inaugurated "Solu Corridor 132 KV Power Transmission Line and Substation" in Nepal built under the Government of India's Line of Credit.

"PM Deuba is an old friend of India. As the PM, this is his fifth visit to India. He has played an important role in shaping India-Nepal relations. The friendship between India and Nepal, relations between our people is an example that can't be seen anywhere else in the world. Our civilization, culture, and the threads of our exchange have been linked since ancient times. We have been companions of each other's happiness and sorrow since time immemorial," said PM Modi.

Both leaders also jointly launched RuPay in Nepal.

Talking about the "Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP)" to be developed in Mahakali River bordering Nepal and India, PM Modi said, "Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be a blueprint for future cooperation. We emphasized the importance of moving ahead at a fast pace in the Pancheshwar project. This project will prove to be a game-changer for the development of this region."

He also stated that the two countries discussed various aspects of cooperation, besides reviewing the progress of projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities for cooperation in the power sector, he added.

PM Modi further reiterated India's firm support in Nepal's journey of peace, prosperity and development.

