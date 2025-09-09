Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns Amid Violent Gen Z Protests

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation on Tuesday, September 9, amid violent Gen Z protests over the ban on social media applications, which led to the deaths of 19 demonstrators and over 300 injuries.

Angry agitators burned down Oli's private property and vandalised President Ram Chandra Poudel's house during their second day of agitation against the government. The unrest in the country forced the government to revoke the ban on social media apps, including Facebook, X and YouTube.

Earlier, protestors gathered outside KP Sharma Oli's residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur and set the house on fire. However, Oli is currently at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Balwatar.

The residence of Nepali President Ram Chandra Poudel also came under attack. Videos that surfaced on social media showed angry protestors entering the private property and vandalising paintings and portraits. Protesters also set fire to the house of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and pelted stones at Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel’s residence.

The residences of former Nepali Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, and Sher Bahadur Deuba were both damaged by the protesters. Adding to the chaos, the house of Energy Minister Deepak Khadka was set on fire. Meanwhile, as government officials have fled Kathmandu as protests continued to escalate in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for its citizens in Nepal, urging them to exercise caution amid violent protests over the social media ban in Kathmandu, which left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.