Nepal Protest: GenZ Protestors Torch Nepali PM Oli's Home, Vandalise President Poudel's Resident (Watch Videos)

Gen Z protestors in Nepal stormed the private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli amid massive demonstrations against the government over the deaths of 19 students and injuring over 300 during protests against the social media ban and corruption where police fired rubber bullets to stop crowd to enter Parliament building.

According to local media reports, demonstrators gathered near President Poudel’s residence in Bohoratpur and vandalised property, including a portrait on the staircase inside the house.

Agitators also set fire to Prime Minister Oli’s house in Balkot. However, the Prime Minister is currently staying at the official residence in Baluwatar. Protestors demanded accountability for the deaths of the students on Monday. They also set fire to the central office of the Nepali Congress Party in Sanepa.

A viral video shows dozens of protestors inside President Poudel’s private residence in Kathmandu, damaging his portraits.

VIDEO | Kathmandu, Nepal: Protesters put the ruling Nepali Congress party's office on fire.#NepalProtests#KathmanduProtest



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

Meanwhile, demonstrators torched the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu. Lekhak resigned on Monday after police fired tear gas at protestors who were attempting to storm Parliament.

Thousands of Nepalis also took to the streets in the capital Kathmandu and other major cities on Monday, demanding that the Oli-led government lift its ban on social media platforms and take action against corruption.