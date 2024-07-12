Nepal Rains: Flights From Kathmandu to Bharatpur and Chitwan Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

All flights on the Kathmandu to Bharatpur and Chitwan routes remained suspended on Friday, July 12 due to dense fog and heavy rainfall in Nepal.

The flights could not be conducted due to low visibility resulting from fog and cloudy weather. Royal Nepal Airlines Corporation and other private airlines, including Buddha Air, Cosmic Air, Yeti Air and Gorkha Air, conduct regular flights to Bharatpur and Chitwan.

All the flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur, Chitwan have been cancelled for the day as the weather remains inclement. — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

Also Read | Nepal: 63 Passengers Feared Missing After Landslide Sweeps Two Buses into Trishuli River in Chitwan.

Meanwhile, a landslide swept two buses carrying an estimated 63 passengers on Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal into the Trishuli River in the early hours of Friday. The Nepal authorities are conducting a search and rescue operation.