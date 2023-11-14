Nepal Telecom Authority warns service providers to comply with blocking TikTok

Bharatpur [Nepal], November 14 : The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a stern warning on Tuesday that all the Internet Service Providers in the country will be punished if they do not shut down the Chinese social media platform TikTok.

Issuing a stern warning, the NTA issued a release directing all the internet and mobile service providers to enforce the immediate shutdown of TikTok. With the warning from the regulatory authority, some of the users have reported the feed of TikTok going dark.

"According to the decision of the Council of Ministers of Nepal, due to the negative impact on social harmony and the social environment through Tiktok, which is being used as a social network, the authority given by Section 15 of the Telecommunications Act, 2053, is used to implement the said decision," a release from the Nepal Telecommunication Authority stated.

Citing that some services are accessing TikTok, NTA warned that action may be taken by the authorities in case of non-compliance with the order.

"As it has been understood that TikTok is being accessed and used through the network of some service providers, all related service providers have been requested to immediately implement the instructions of the authority and inform them. It has been informed to all concerned that there is a duty and that if the service provider does not comply with such instruction or order, action may be taken by the authority as per Section 47 of the Telecommunications Act, 2053," the statement read.

Furthermore, the regulatory body urged service providers to swiftly implement the NTA's instructions and promptly notify the authority of any instances where TikTok continues to be accessible or utilised through their networks.

This directive follows a crucial decision made during a Council of Ministers meeting held on Monday, where it was determined that the usage of TikTok in Nepal is adversely impacting social harmony and the overall societal environment.

Citing TikTok as a source of disruption to the social fabric, the government resolved to ban its use with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, in India, the government banned TikTok in June 2020 along with several other Chinese apps, over national security concerns. Prior to the ban, the app had about 150 million monthly active users in India.

