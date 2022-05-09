Nepal to close its borders for 72 hours prior to local elections

Nepal government has decided to seal the border entry points with India and China for 72 hours prior to the local level elections scheduled for May 13, local media reported.

The decision comes following a recommendation by the Election Commission urging the government to close the border points from May 10 midnight to May 13 midnight, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepal's Home Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel informed that a directive has been issued to the respective district administration offices of the districts bordering India and China to implement the commission's recommendations.

"Districts sharing borders with neighbouring countries have been directed to seal the border points and halt all movements, except for emergency services, for 72 hours ahead of the May 13 local elections," The Kathmandu Post quoted Pokharel as saying.

Pokharel said the ministry has also directed local administrations and security agencies to strictly implement the silent hour as per the commission's election code of conduct.

According to Pokharel, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have also been directed to implement the Standard for Vehicular Movement Management-2022.

As per the standard, vehicles should acquire a pass issued by the commission or the district administration office to operate during the election day, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Meanwhile, all domestic flight services, except rescue and relief flights and flights taking off under government directives, will be halted during the election day.

Nepal shares close to 1,880 kilometres of border with India and around 1,414 kilometres with China.

All the border points will be sealed from Tuesday midnight to Friday, allowing only emergency services and vehicles with government permission to operate, The Kathmandu Post reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

