Nepal to incorporate new political map on Nepali Rupee 100 banknotes

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 3 : A cabinet meeting on Friday has decided to incorporate a new political map of Nepal on 100 rupee banknotes, a government spokesperson confirmed.

As per Minister for Communication, Information and Technology, Rekha Sharma, the government has decided to incorporate a new map of Nepal on the Nepali Rupee 100 notes.

"Proposal from the Nepal Rastra Bank has been authorized to replace the existing map with the updated version on the currency note," Sharma said toin a telephonic conversation.

As per the minister, the decision has been made during the Cabinet meetings held on April 25 and May 2.

The revised map of Nepal encompasses Limpiyadhura, Lipulek, and Kalapani in the far-western region as part of its territory.

Earlier in May 2020, Nepal's updated map prepared incorporating the missing territories was submitted to the Ministry of Land Management by the Department of Survey which claims to have taken accurate scale, projection and coordinate system.

The department had collected a map drawn during the Treaty of Sugauli, another brought from London, receipts of payment of land revenues and the order issued by the then Prime Minister Chandra Shumsher, as evidence to claim that the land belongs to Nepal.

The earlier map issued in 2032 BS had left Gunji, Nabhi and Kuri villages which now have been included in the lately revised map adding 335 square kilometers of its land.

Tension had mounted between New Delhi and Kathmandu after the issuance of a political map by Nepal in mid-May 2020 including the Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, which India earlier had included in its November 2019 issued map.

Diplomatic ties between the nations worsened after the inauguration of a road linking Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh on May 8, 2020, after which Nepal handed over a diplomatic note to India objecting to the move.

Prior to the handover of the diplomatic note, Nepal also had strongly objected to India's unilateral move to construct the road. Following a strong objection from Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district "lies completely within the territory of India".

Nepal said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal."Indian Defence Ministry had said the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass, which will provide connectivity to border villages and security forces.

Following a strong objection from Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district "lies completely within the territory of India".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor