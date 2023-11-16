Nepalese devotees eager to attend Ayodhya's Ram temple inauguration; visit of President, PM yet to be confirmed

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Many Nepalese devotees are eager to visit Ayodhya on the inauguration day of the Ram Temple in January next year, as confirmed by Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma.

Speaking toin Delhi, Sharma expressed the strong emotional connection that every Nepali has with Ayodhya, emphasising that "people would travel in large numbers by bus and other means to witness this historic event."

Addressing the potential visit of Nepal's President and Prime Minister for the inauguration, Ambassador Sharma mentioned that "while the official invitation might not have come at the embassy here yet, there are multiple channels through which such communications occur," adding that he is confident that the Indian government is utilising them.

Highlighting the historical ties between Janakpur in Nepal and Ayodhya in India, the envoy noted the annual procession from Ayodhya to Janakpur, reinforces the cultural and religious connections between the two places. He expressed optimism that many people from Nepal would visit Ayodhya in the future.

Notably, the Ramayan circuit and the Buddhist circuit have already been initiated which strongly developed the pilgrimage tourism, as well as, people-to-people ties. Janakpur is a hub for religious and cultural tourism. It's the birthplace of Janaki or Sita, the consort of Lord Ram, and is an important religious pilgrimage site. Janakpur is home to more than 70 Hindu temples, the most important of which is the Janaki Mandir.

Additionally, Ambassador Sharma shared the significance of Nepal as the birthplace of Sita and how a holy rock from Nepal played a crucial role in sculpting the idol of Ram for the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "The rock, identified from the Gandaki River and known as "shaligram," holds great importance in Hindu traditions."

As per reports, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to extend invitations to approximately 10 crore families for the inauguration of the Ram Temple. A leader from the VHP stated that the event, scheduled for January 22 next year in Ayodhya, will witness the participation of around 4000 prominent representatives from various Hindu traditions, key officials of the Vishwa Parishad, and senior figures from the social, cultural, and creative spheres of the country.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor