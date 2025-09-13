Nepalese people call on new PM Sushila Karki to amend constitution, root out corruption

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 13 : The people of Nepal breathed a sigh of relief as former Chief Justice Shushila Karki was sworn in on Friday night as the first woman Prime Minister of the Country.

After nearly three days of strife which lead to the death of 51 people and left a large number injured, relative peace has returned to Nepal. Now the people want a corruption free leadership that will usher in change when the general elections are held in March next year.

Suman Siwakoti a Kathmandu resident said, "I expect her (Sushila Karki) to start the dawn of new era in Nepal. The country needs to be preserved further and also development should flourish under her leadership,"

Another local Ram Kumar Simkhada said the interim government must focus on good governance.

"The new government should work on to erase all these wrong-doings in the nation, make the nation corruption free, form a government with cabinet members who are experts in respective field- be it lawyer, judges, teachers, doctors and should primarily focus on the improving the governance and zero corruption. All the works should primarily focus on good governance is what we need," he said.

Another resident Lila Luitel believes that the former Chief Justice must work towards amending the constitution to eradicate corruption.

"The main expectation we have from her (Sushila Karki) is the amendment in constitution to make the head of state as the executive, eradicate corruption, who so ever in the past is indulged in corruption- be it leader or cadres should be penalized," he said.

Earlier, Nepal's Parliament was formally dissolved late Friday and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country's new interim Prime Minister.

Announcing the decision, the President's Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm, marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

Karki, who took oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal. Her appointment followed the resignation of KP Sharma Oli earlier this week after weeks of youth-led anti-corruption protests that demanded political accountability.

The President's Office said the new cabinet has been mandated to restore order and prepare the ground for elections to the Federal Parliament on March 5 next year.

Soon after her oath ceremony, the Ministry of External Affairs of India also issued a statement, welcoming the formation of the interim government in Nepal, expressing hope that the move would "help foster peace and stability" in the Himalayan nation. In its response, the MEA said India "will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries."

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.

