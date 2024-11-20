Nepali businessmen receive threat calls in Lawrence Bishnoi's name; six cases reported

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 20 : A total of six businessmen have filed complaints with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police after receiving threat calls in the name of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police officials have confirmed.

As per the Nepal Police, those six individuals including bankers and other entrepreneurs received the threat calls over weeks' duration asking for ransom.

"A total of 141 calls has been traced to be originating from India alone. Some of the calls also were made from Dubai as well. This is what we have uncovered in our preliminary investigations regarding the calls," Deepak Thapa, AIG (Assistant Inspector General) confirmedover the phone.

"The callers claimed themselves to be members of the Lawrence Gang and demanded financial support stating it is required in the fight for the protection of Hinduism," the official added.

The authenticity of the calls is still in doubt as the callers have been mentioning the name of Nepali medical entrepreneur Durga Prasain who currently is in jail on charges including cybercrime. Prasain, also a pro-monarch activist was arrested by Police on 19 November for his alleged involvement in cyber-crime.

The doubts are further supported by some of the recordings made to the businesses reveal the callers asking bankers and members of the Marwari community to apologize to Prasain.

The Superintendent of Nepal Police's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) also stated that coordination is being established with Indian authorities to investigate the involvement of Bishnoi's gang in threatening Nepali businessmen.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in India's high-security Tihar Jail, faces charges of extortion and murder and has previously issued death threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Further details details are awaited in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor