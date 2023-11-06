Netanyahu hosts Bulgarian Prime Minister

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): Visiting Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov expressed his solidarity with Israel during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Monday.

"We are here to express our strong support for Israel and its citizens. We know these are very difficult times and that is why we have to be here," Denkov told Netanyahu.

"We were all shocked by the terrorist attacks that killed so many innocent people. It is very important that all hostages are released as soon as possible. And at the very least, the international community and the Red Cross should be allowed immediate access to them. We were amazed to see the attacks that killed these people here in Israel," he added.

"We want to say that Hamas and its entire military and administrative infrastructure must be eradicated, because it cannot continue like this. At the same time, this is the second month of this war and we are concerned about what is happening in the Gaza Strip. We know that you have every right to protect yourself within the framework of international humanitarian law and international law but it is also important to allow humanitarian aid without it being abused by the people there."

Denkov was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel.

Netanyahu thanked Denkov for Bulgaria's solidarity.

"If civilisation does not win - barbarism will win. This is what we see in the 21st century. It's not just our struggle, it's yours too - and I think you understand that very well," Netanyahu said.

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Nov. 4 that all Bulgarian nationals in Gaza were repatriated. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor