Netanyahu pledges continuation of campaign to return Gaza hostages after two bodies recovered

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement thanking and congratulating Israel's security forces for the recovery and return of the bodies from Gaza of two Israelis who were taken hostage and murdered by Hamas.

"Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families and share in their great sorrow," said Netanyahu.

"The campaign to return the kidnapped continues continuously, we will not rest or be silent until we return all our kidnapped people home - the living and the dead alike," he added.

In an operation by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) in Gaza, the body of the late Ilan Weiss was returned to Israel.

The operation also returned the remains of another hostage whose are currently undergoing an identification process at the Institute of Forensic Medicine. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor