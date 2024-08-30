Netherlands inaugurates first smart police station in Utrecht with Emirati expertise

Dubai [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): Sharon Dijksma, Mayor of Utrecht, and Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, have inaugurated the first Smart Police Station in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, "SPS Utrecht."

This follows the outstanding success of the Emirati experience with Smart Police Stations, which offer security services without human intervention and operate 24 hours a day.

The inauguration was also witnessed by Rob van Bree, Chief of Investigations and Special Operations of the Dutch National Police, Jolanda Aalbers, Operations Director for the Eastern Netherlands and responsible for national police services, and Ali Saeed Al Shehhi, Charge d'Affaires ad interim in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The establishment of SPS Utrecht refers to the strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts between the UAE and the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It supports the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in fostering mutual interests and reinforcing security and stability in both friendly nations.

The initiative also aligns with the directives of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to exchange expertise and experiences with various security entities.

The inauguration of "SPS Utrecht" marks the second global adoption of Dubai Police's innovative Smart Police Station concept, following the establishment of the first Smart Police Station in the Republic of Serbia in 2023.

This inauguration follows meetings and discussions between Dubai Police and the Dutch police on enhancing cooperation and integration in policing and security, crime prevention, and the exchange of expertise and best practices in policing.

"SPS Utrecht", which is situated in a vital area of Utrecht Central Station, the heart of the city, will serve many residents, travellers, and commuters from various neighbouring cities.

Sharon Dijksma, Mayor of Utrecht, stated, "During my visit to Dubai last year, I saw how innovation can facilitate more officers on the beat. In addition, this new smart police station in the city's heart will make reporting nuisance or crime even easier. I am proud that we, together with the police, exerted all efforts to bring this concept to Utrecht."

Jolanda Aalbers, the Netherlands Police's Deputy Lead for Service Provision, affirmed that the opening of the Smart Police Station in Utrecht is the result of fruitful cooperation with Dubai Police to exchange knowledge, experiences, and expertise. She added, "We are very happy with this cooperation and the opening of this unique smart police station in the Netherlands. We look forward to our continued cooperation, allowing us to learn from one another in shared professional fields and benefit society in both countries."

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri emphasised that the inauguration of SPS Utrecht aligns with the UAE's strategic directives to strengthen international relations and solidify partnerships with various security entities worldwide. He noted that "SPS Utrecht" is the second Smart Police Station globally within two years, following the inauguration of a Smart Police Station in Serbia.

"This underscores the unique and pioneering success of the UAE and the Ministry of Interior, represented by Dubai Police, in line with our visionary leadership", he explained.

Al Marri further highlighted that the Dubai Police General Command works towards achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in transferring successful government experiences to different parts of the world.

Al Marri added, "The inauguration of SPS Utrecht follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Police and the Dutch police to enhance police cooperation and exchange expertise and smart police stations. The work on establishing SPS Utrecht began last year with Emirati expertise to provide the best services to the community without any human intervention, 24/7, similar to the smart police stations in Dubai. SPS Utrecht offers several police services, including communication with officers via video call, inquiry services, reporting service, and criminal reporting services, along with various community and security services."

Al Marri congratulated the work teams from the Emirati police, represented by Dubai Police, and the Dutch police, who worked on the project to strengthen police and security relations between both sides. He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to sharing its successful experiences and supporting friendly and allied countries worldwide.

Colonel Tareq Hilal of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, Erwin Janssen, CEO of SD Worx, and Van Winsen Marcel, Airport Manager AMS at Etihad, attended the inauguration. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor