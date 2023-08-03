“Never had so much support”: Donald Trump slams his indictment

Washington DC [US], August 3 : Former United States President Donald Trump lashed out at his indictment for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential polls, saying that he has "never had so much support", Fox News reported on Wednesday.

"Thank you to everyone!!! I have never had so much support on anything before," Trump wrote in an all-caps message on his Truth Social app.

Calling himself “highly successful” and the indictment “unprecedented”, Trump said that this shows the “corruption, scandal, and failure” that has taken place in the US in the last three years.

"This unprecedented indictment of a former (highly successful!) president, & the leading candidate, by far, in both the Republican Party and the 2024 general election, has awoken the world to the corruption, scandal, & failure that has taken place in the United States for the past three years," Trump said.

"America is a nation in decline, but we will make it great again, greater than ever before. I love you all!!!" he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Donald Trump was indicted for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential polls which resulted in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, The Hill reported.

The indictment came after Trump stated that he received a target letter alerting him that he is the focus of the investigation, a move that is frequently followed by the filing of charges.

The former President was indicted as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the matter.

As part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, Trump was charged with: Conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights, a CNN report said.

Prior to the announcement of his indictment, Donald Trump had said that he is expected to be indicted "any time" today as part of special counsel Jack Smith's probe of his behaviour following the 2020 election.

