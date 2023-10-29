Never take parents for granted: Anupam Kher

Mumbai, Oct 29 Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently posted a lengthy but heartfelt and accurate video about how we should never take our parents for granted, and to never forget that wherever we stand, it is our parent’s care, love, and blessings that have elevated us up to that platform.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor posted a lengthy video. With a picture of himself and his mother in the background, ‘The Vaccine War’ actor captioned the reel: “There is nothing in this world more than the blessings of parents! And especially if you stay away from your parents, keep these four things in mind! We take our parents for granted the most. Do show them that you love them and care for them regularly! It means the world to them! And it doesn't take much to do that!”

“Friends, if you are living apart from your parents, then please always make sure to call them. Now you’ll be asking ‘Oh man! What is the emergency!’ No, no, you are right. No need to worry because there is no emergency. However, you may want to just call them for these four simple reasons.”

He added: “First reason, always ask your parents about their health and inform them about yours because your health always takes priority for them. To find out that you are healthy will give them a lot of relief.”

The ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ actor continued and detailed: “Second, always make sure to tell them that wherever you are, you are safe and happy. This is because in your happiness lies their happiness.

“Thirdly, never forget to tell them that wherever you stand today, it is because of their love and care. Always tell them that you haven’t forgotten your roots, where you come from, what kind of obstacles you’ve had to go through in your life but were able to overcome every challenge because they were there with you.

“Finally, always make sure to tell them that you love them, and it is with their blessings that you now stand successful and happy. They will always be happy, and even feel relieved. Now these are only the very basic things, but if you tell them these four things, then your parents are given a very big comfort in just knowing how much you love and respect them.”

Concluding his reel, he said: “So go ahead and pick up your phone, tell your mother and father ‘I love you.” After that the actor took out his phone, dialed up his mother and said: “Yes mamma, I just wanted to tell you that I love you. I love you, please know this.”

Anupam Kher was most recently seen in the film ‘The Vaccine War’ in a special appearance and the Kannada blockbuster film ‘Ghost’. He will next be seen in the films ‘The Signal’, ‘Kaagaz 2’, ‘Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan’ and ‘The Great Indian House’.

