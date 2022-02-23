New-born child stolen from hospital found after 16 years

There have been cases of baby being stolen from hospitals. A similar incident has now come to light. A newborn baby was stolen from the hospital 16 years ago and now the parents have been able to find him. Yasir Macias and Rosalia Lopez, both from Mexico, have also been affected. In 2005, the couple had a baby boy. Both were happy after the birth of the child. However, on December 15, 2005, the baby was stolen from the hospital. After 16 years of searching, the boy has finally been found. On the night of December 15, 2005, Lopez was admitted to the IMSS Hospital General Regional. She was hospitalized for a few days after the baby was born. That night a female nurse came to the hospital and took the baby from Lopez and told her to relax.

This was the last time the couple saw their child. They were shocked to learn that the baby had been stolen. He suffered for 16 years. The couple had the opportunity to meet their son after 16 years. But finding a child was not easy. They enlisted the help of an expert to locate the child. In September 2021 last year, the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an in-depth analysis of the face from an old photo of the child and estimated what the child would look like after 16 years. Accordingly, a picture of the boy was drawn and the search resumed. After 1-2 months of searching, the investigation team found a young man like the picture drawn. The team then matched his and the couple's DNA. The DNA of the two matched 99.9 percent. After DNA matching, it was proved that the boy belonged to the woman. This test has taken everyone by surprise. However, investigators are still searching for the woman thief. No arrests have been made in the case so far.