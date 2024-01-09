New Court Documents Reveal Jeffrey Epstein Recorded 'Sex Tapes' Involving Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton

In the most recent release of unsealed documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, it has been disclosed that the late financier possessed 'sex tapes' implicating prominent figures, including former US President Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson, and Britain's Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ransome, a witness in the case, has levied allegations regarding the involvement of figures like former US President Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson, and Britain's Prince Andrew in the 'sex tapes' recorded by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. It's worth noting that Epstein's defense team has cast doubt on the credibility of Ransome's accusations.

According to a report of Mint, Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz said that Ransome's claims manifestly lack credibility. The court was not given any proof of the existence of any tapes, and the allegations were retracted by Ransome soon after they were initially made. The attorney stated that Sarah Ransome provided a victim impact statement during the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, who faced charges related to sex trafficking.

She wrote in the emails, When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffrey. Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Branson having sexual intercourse with her. When my friend eventually dared to speak out and went to the police in 2008 to report what had happened, nothing was done and she was utterly humiliated by the police department where she went to report what had happened with Epstein, Clinton, Branson, and Prince Andrew, the court documents revealed.