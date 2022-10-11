New deadly Omicron sub variant detected in China

New Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7, which are highly infectious with greater transmissibility have been detected in China, in the latest COVID flare-up, which comes just ahead of the 20th Party Congress.BF.7 subvariant spread to more Chinese provinces on Monday.

The highly infectious virus was firstly detected in northwest China. On the other hand, the subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time, said Li Shujian, deputy director of the local disease prevention and control centre, reported Global Times. China reported 2,249 new Covid-19 infections on October 10, of which 491 were symptomatic and 1,758 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.