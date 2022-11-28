New Delhi: Khadi India Pavilion registers sale of Rs 12.06 crore at India International Trade Fair'2022

Khadi India Pavilion, showcasing premium Khadi garments, and village industry products produced by Khadi artisans in rural surroundings recorded a massive sale of Rs 12.06 crore at India International Trade Fair'2022 in New Delhi on Sunday.

Muslin khadi from West Bengal, Pashminas from Jammu and Kashmir, Patola silks from Gujarat, Banarasi silks, Bhagalpuri silks, Phulkari from Punjab, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh and many other types of cotton, silk and woollen products were showcased in the fair and purchased by the visitors in large amounts, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said in an official statement.

Supply orders of various products were received by the entrepreneurs, which would be beneficial for marketing their products in future. Taking the Khadi of Gandhiji's dreams to the global level, with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chairman, KVIC, Manoj Kumar felicitated all the artisans and participants by giving them certificates and thanked them for their participation in the trade fair.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) organized a "Khadi India Pavilion" in India International Trade Fair 2022, Hall no. 3 to showcase the finest handcrafted Khadi and Village Industries products. It Contextualized the vision of "Vocal for Local, Local to Global" of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi through the Khadi India Pavilion. The 'Khadi India' pavilion set up by KVIC in the fair was visited by several dignitaries, Diplomats/High Commissions of Embassies, Members of Parliament, besides lakhs of visitors, the official statement read.

The "Selfie Point" with Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the theme pavilion of this 'Khadi India Pavilion' also remained the centre of attraction for all the visitors.

Through the huge participation of more than 200 stalls by Khadi artisans and entrepreneurs and the representatives of small-scale industries with artisan art, cultural diversity, and traditional crafts of the country got an opportunity to meet Khadi lovers and know the interest of customers in India International fair so that they can prepare similar products in future.

A live demonstration of the charkha spinning activity "cotton to yarn" making, pottery making, agarbatti making, and other activities pushed the young to start their own businesses and become self-sufficient through KVIC initiatives. The youngsters received information on KVIC's initiatives to adopt self-employment and become 'Job Providers instead of Job Seekers' through the unique 'Facilitation Desk', the press release of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor