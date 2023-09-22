New Delhi to host event to discuss strategies behind Beijing’s harbouring ambitions in ‘New Era’

New Delhi [India], September 22 : The Organisation for Research on China and Asia (ORCA) is organising a two-day international conference titled, Global Conference on New Sinology (GCNS) on September 25 and 26 in New Delhi.

A press release by ORCA said the theme of the conference is Beijing’s Superpower Ambitions in the ‘New Era’, and will host 55 speakers, making it one of India’s largest gatherings of Sinologists and academics studying China, geopolitics, and international relations in Asia.

Internationally reputed scholars like Lance Gore Liangping, Prof Hideshi Tokuchi, Shinji Yamaguchi, Li Nan, Neil Thomas, Jagannath Panda, Rupa Chanda, Bali Deepak, Claude Arpi, and other scholars and practitioners of foreign policy and military strategy will be speaking at the event.

“The conference deliberations will study strategies and policies deployed to advance Beijing’s economic and international interests, project military power, and enhance the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) authority”, said a press release.

The 20th National Party Congress has reiterated Xi Jinping’s international, regional, and domestic ambitions to build China into a global superpower – and the CPC into a global ‘super-party’.

Countries across the world see this ambition with alarm, especially as China inches closer to creating an alternative global order, a pax-Sinica to replace pax-Americana.

“With China attempting to facilitate a transition from great power to superpower in an increasingly multipolar world, signs of this ambitious transition are visible in China’s domestic and international posturing”, said ORCA press release.

To glean how China is preparing for the “new era”, this conference will bring together the finest minds in Sinology to analyse the trajectory of China’s rise and its path to superpower status.

GCNS proceedings will take place in the form of panel discussions, roundtables, expert dialogues, and keynote addresses over two days.

The conference deliberations will cover topics like China’s military-industrial complex, its foreign policy across sub-regions in the world, the future of the India-China border dispute, supply chain diversification in Asia, provincial policy-making in China, Future of China Studies in India, and other topics on China’s economy, foreign policy, domestic politics, and military.

Members of the academic community in India, university professors, former members of India’s diplomatic corps and armed forces, embassy officials, students, and members of the media will be in attendance at the event.

The GCNS has been organised by the Organisation for Research on China and Asia (ORCA), in partnership with sponsorships from Shiv Nadar University, Policy Perspectives Foundation, Chennai Centre for China Studies, StratNews Global, KWAD, The Grand and The Memo.

The Organisation for Research on China and Asia (ORCA) is a research institution based in New Delhi that produces research on China’s foreign policy, geopolitics in Asia, and party politics in China.

