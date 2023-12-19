New drinking water infrastructure for Gaza being implemented

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that on Monday the first phase for establishing a water line from mobile desalination facilities located on the Egyptian side to the Rafah crossing was completed. This project is carried out by the United Arab Emirates and is designed to supply water to approximately 150 thousand people.

Also on Monday, 191 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Strip. Of these, 127 trucks were inspected at the Nitzana crossing and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah Crossing, and 64 trucks inspected and transferred to Gaza via Kerem Shalom.

Additional equipment and personnel for the UAE and Jordanian field hospitals entered the Gaza Strip.

Four tankers of fuel and two tankers of cooking Gas designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza, have entered the Gaza Strip.

Personnel for a field hospital operated by IMC (International Medical Corps) entered Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

