New Ebola case confirmed in NW DR Congo

A positive case of Ebola virus disease has been reported in Wangata Health Zone of the Equateur province, located in the northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), confirmed Saturday DRC's Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani.

In December 2021, DRC has declared the end of its 13th Ebola outbreak in which eight cases were confirmed and three probable, including six deaths, in the northeastern North Kivu province.

Results from genome sequencing conducted by the DRC's National Institute of Biomedical Research found that the first Ebola case detected in the 13th outbreak likely represented a new flare-up of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak that had killed more than 2,200 people in eastern DRC, the second deadliest on record. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

