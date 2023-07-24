New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

Mumbai, July 24 A new poster of Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action film 'Jawan' was unveiled on Monday.

The poster describes Vijay's character in the film as the "Dealer of Death".

The poster features two images of Vijay, one in a close-up shot showing Vijay donning a pair of sunglasses. The other picture has Vijay standing wearing a jacket in a long shot. The new poster showcases his portrayal of a fearsome and commanding villain, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The recently released action-packed video asset of the film had already set high standards, tantalising fans with a glimpse of the dynamic Vijay Sethupathi.

With each striking poster release, the excitement surrounding 'Jawan' continues to escalate. From Shah Rukh Khan's bald avatar to Nayanthara's fierce appearance, every glimpse has intensified the anticipation for this action-packed extravaganza. The unveiling of Vijay Sethupathi's menacing character has added yet another layer of intrigue, amplifying the film's appeal.

'Jawan' is SRK's second action outing after his last immensely successful 'Pathaan' which smashed the records at the domestic box-office and emerged as the highest grossing Hindi movie.

After ruling the romance genre for years together, SRK seems to be making a shift to action and going by the success of 'Pathaan' and the looks of 'Jawan', the Bollywood megastar looks poised to set benchmarks in the action genre as well.

'Jawan' also stars a powerful line-up of Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

