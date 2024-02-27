'New MOU' strengthens collaboration between US, South Korea in India

New Delhi [India], February 27 : The United States and the Republic of Korea solidified their commitment through the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in India on February 20.

Facilitated by their respective international development agencies, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), this partnership seeks to propel progress toward shared global development goals.

Under the MOU, USAID and KOICA will leverage their combined capacities and expertise to advance key priorities in India, including women's economic empowerment, disaster and climate resilience, digital literacy, and opportunities for trilateral cooperation with the Government of India.

Through targeted initiatives, the collaboration seeks to enhance regional economic trade, cultivate innovative partnerships, mitigate climate risks, and support local livelihoods with new entrepreneurial and digital tools.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasised the significance of the new MOU, stating, "The new Memorandum of Understanding signed today sets the stage for the United States and the Republic of Korea to harness the power of collaboration.

Together, we aim to bring about meaningful and tangible benefits to communities across India, creating models that hold the promise of global impact."

Republic of South Korea Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, echoed Ambassador Garcetti's sentiments, stating, "The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant milestone for the Republic of Korea, paving the way for joint development initiatives with the United States in India."

Announced just ahead of Women's History Month, the partners unveiled the MOU's inaugural initiative: an exchange programme for women entrepreneurs engaged in USAID/India programmes. This programme will enable participants to partake in specialised training programmes in South Korea, enhancing their business and leadership capabilities.

The signing of the MOU underscores the commitment of the United States and the Republic of Korea to leveraging their strengths and resources to drive positive transformations in India. As indispensable partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region, both nations aspire to advance the overarching development agenda in India and strengthen the bonds of cooperation between their nations.

