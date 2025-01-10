New US regulatory measures seek to block China's access to critical AI innovations

Washington DC [US], January 10 : The US Department of Commerce is reportedly finalising a new regulatory framework aimed at controlling the export of advanced intelligence (AI) technologies, including high- performance graphics processing units (GPUs) and closed - weight AI models.

This framework is intended to prevent the People's Republic of China (PRC) from obtaining US AI capabilities through illegal methods and loopholes, such as cloud computing and foreign subsidiaries based outside China.

The proposed, "Export Control Framework for AI Diffusion" would establish a global licensing system for these critical AI technologies, with the goal of curbing China 's access to powerful tools that could enhance its national security capabilities, including offensive cyber tools and signals intelligence. The initiative has garnered strong support from various stakeholders, who argue that the framework would limit China's ability to leverage US technological advancements in ways that could undermine global security.

In a letter addressed to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, policymakers emphasized the need for a global approach to counter China's circumvention tactics, suggesting that the PRC continues to exploit international trade and technology networks to access US AI innovations. The letter calls for clear restrictions on countries that maintain military ties to China, including those hosting People's Liberation Army (PLA) bases or intelligence infrastructure, as well as those that support entities like Huawei, according to the Select Committee on the CCP.

Advocates for the new export controls also stressed the importance of updating these regulations more frequently, ideally, multiple times a year to keep pace with China's evolving tactics and to better safeguard US interests. The letter argues that this regulatory action presents a unique opportunity for the US to exercise its leadership in AI technology to influence other countries' relationships with China, ensuring that critical AI models continue to be developed and controlled by the United States.

While concerns remain about specific deals, such as the Microsoft-G42 collaboration and the UAE's ties to China, the push for stricter export controls signals a broader strategy to leverage US technological dominance to distance nations from Beijing and strengthen global alliances in the AI sector.

This move comes as the US looks to protect its technological edge and maintain its position as the global leader in AI innovation while mitigating the risks posed by adversarial nations using advanced technology for military and intelligence purposes.

