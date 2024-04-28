New WEF report shows how AI could transform education

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 28 (ANI/WAM): A new World Economic Forum report explores how artificial intelligence could revolutionize education systems and improve the experiences of educators and students alike.

The new research outlines AI's wide-ranging potential - from personalizing learning experiences, to streamlining administrative tasks, integrating AI into educational curricula and more - and finds that a responsible application of emerging technologies could herald a new era in education worldwide.

The report was released during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development which convenes key global stakeholders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 28-29 April, to enable comprehensive dialogue on global cooperation, sustainable growth and promoting a global energy transition that underpins sustainable development.

The new report, Shaping the Future of Learning: The Role of AI in Education 4.0, indicates how emerging technology can help educational systems meet the increased demands for digital literacy and personalized learning environments. Through a series of case studies, it shows how innovative AI applications are already transforming education by improving learning outcomes, empowering educators and equipping students with the skills of the future.

"AI is rapidly reshaping the global education landscape," said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. "If deployed safely and strategically, AI can help adapt learning to the needs of each student, enabling an innovative, scalable personalized learning experience that is vital for both student engagement and the effectiveness of educators."

The report analyses the varied opportunities AI introduces to the education sector, emphasising the refinement of assessment processes for more timely and holistic evaluations and insights into student progress. It also details how AI can optimize educator roles by automating and augmenting up to 20 per cent of educator clerical tasks, reducing administrative burdens and enabling more time for teachers to focus on personalization, improving pedagogy and supporting students' social-emotional needs.

AI's integration into educational curricula also equips students with essential future skills and knowledge, while personalized learning content and experiences provide tailored educational pathways to meet diverse student needs.(ANI/WAM)

