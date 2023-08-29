New York: Father fatally stabs wife, two children before killing himself

New York [US], August 29 : A father has fatally stabbed his wife and their two young boys, an infant and a toddler, before killing himself inside their Upper West Side apartment in New York, police and sources said, New York Post reported.

The dad, who was the building’s superintendent and the mother, 41 and 40, were discovered inside the fourth-floor apartment on West 86th Street, near Riverside Drive, just before 3 pm on Monday along with their two kids, a 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy, according to cops and sources.

As per sources, the wife’s father and another relative went to check on the four because they hadn’t heard from them since Sunday morning.

The relatives drilled out the lock of their apartment and saw blood inside. They then called 911.

Upon reaching the spot, first responders found the two kids in the living room with several stab wounds, and two knives nearby.

The woman’s body was discovered in the hallway with a deep cut to her neck, while the man was found in a bedroom, lying on a bed with a knife next to him, according to sources, New York Post reported.

The apartment was locked from the inside, sources said.

The victims were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

As per sources, the father has no known criminal history and there’s no prior record of police being called to the family’s apartment

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor