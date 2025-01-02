New York Night Club Mass Shooting: 11 People Shot in America's Biggest Club Disturbing Video Emerges (Watch)

A mass shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, New York, left at least 10 people injured on Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11:20 pm near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), all victims are expected to survive, with none in critical condition, as reported by the New York Post.

The Amazura club, known for hosting DJs and live performances, had a private event honoring a gang member who passed away last year. Around 80 people were waiting outside the nightclub to enter when the shooting erupted, according to AMNY news. Police found multiple shell casings at 91 Avenue and 144 Place, marking an additional crime scene.

In response, authorities have closed surrounding roads and expanded the crime scene area. All available units were deployed to Amazura and Sutphin Blvd. A white BMW, potentially connected to the shooting, has been identified, and investigations are ongoing. Victims were transported to nearby hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center, the New York Post reported.

