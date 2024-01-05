New Zealand beach safe for swimming after contamination concerns

Wellington, Jan 5 A popular beach in New Zealand's Queenstown has been deemed safe for swimming after wastewater contamination concerns, an official statement said on Friday.

Results from testing of water quality at Sunshine Bay in Queenstown have come back negative regarding contamination, after a wastewater overflow at the bottom of Arawata Terrace was reported to Queenstown Lakes District Council on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The area remains safe for swimming and other recreational activities, said Simon Mason, the council's infrastructure operations manager.

The wastewater overflow was caused by an overflowing manhole blocked by tree roots, according to the council.

Queenstown in New Zealand's South Island is renowned for adventure sports and its beautiful sceneries.

