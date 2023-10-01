New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins tests positive for Covid 

Auckland [New Zealand], October 1 : New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has tested Covid positive at a time when his general elections campaign has entered its last two weeks, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

After experiencing cold and flu symptoms on Saturday, Hipkins announced on Facebook on Sunday that he had been infected with the coronavirus.

Moreover, he said that the election campaign would now run online and that he would now continue with as many of his campaign events online as he could.

“Bugger! After a rough night I woke up this morning feeling pretty unwell and just got this test result,” he said in the post on his official page, sharing a photograph of his rapid antigen test.

“I’m in close contact with New Zealanders on the campaign trail and I don’t want to pass it on to anyone. So, I’ll be following the guidance and isolating for a few days or until I get a negative test," he said, according to Al Jazeera.

“There’s a lot at stake this election, and I’ll be working doubly hard when I can get back out there to make sure Labour is re-elected,” he added.

Hipkins, who succeeded Jacinda Ardern as head of the opposition Labour Party in January, has had trouble winning over people during his re-election campaign.

The New Zealand Prime Minister took the Covid-19 test at a time when his party unveiled its manifesto, which included policies like free dental care for those under 30, more front-line police, and four weeks of paid parental leave for partners for students who missed class due to the coronavirus, according to Al Jazeera.

Notably, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, was also on his maiden visit to New Zealand from September 24-29 to take part in the 1st India Business Summit 2023.

The summit was co-organised by the High Commission of India in Wellington and the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.

MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, along with New Zealand PM Hipkins, took part in the 1st India Business Summit 2023, where he shared his views on India's economic growth and boosting bilateral ties between India and New Zealand, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor