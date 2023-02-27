New Zealand retail sales fall in Dec 2022 quarter

Wellington, Feb 27 New Zealand's total volume of retail sales decreased 4 per cent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, the country's statistics department said on Monday.

Stats NZ said that decreased volumes of retail sales were seen in the hardware, building, and garden supplies industry, down 15 per cent, and in the motor vehicles and parts industry, down 10 per cent, helping to drive a fall in total retail sales compared with the December 2021 quarter, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Falls in building supplies and vehicle sales in the December 2022 quarter are reflective of a decline from the peak in sales seen during December 2021," business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

The Covid-19 restrictions have influenced changes in sales patterns in many retail industries over the last few years, McKenzie said.

Sales volumes grew in the hospitality sector in the December 2022 quarter, with food and beverage services up 14 per cent, while accommodation services were up 28 per cent compared with the December 2021 quarter, statistics show.

"With border restrictions lifting, a return of international visitors was likely to have helped boost hospitality spending at the end of 2022," McKenzie said.

