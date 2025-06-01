Newly built "mini-great wall" in Nepal becomes major tourist attraction

Sailung [Nepal], June 1 : A scaled-down replica of the Great Wall of China built on the foothills of the Shailung, by Shailung Rural Municipality, has been gathering tourists in recent times.

In the Tamang language, 'Shai' means one hundred and 'Lung' means hillocks, as one can view 108 hillocks in this area has always been an attraction for tourists. Adding to the attraction, the rural municipality has now built a replica of the Great Wall of China.

The local body initially had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the 950-metre Great Wall from Kalapani to Dafedhunga, but only 500 metres have been constructed.

"I am feeling pleased and enjoying the view around here in Shailung, it was a dream to come here (Shailung) and see the mini-great wall. I was planning for this trip since three years and have been able to complete it now when the meadows are green," Badri Acharya, a tourist trekking around the Shailung hills, told ANI.

Shailung, a centre of attraction for tourists due to its natural scenery and beauty, has been attracting tourists in large number. As per the official figures, the number of tourists visiting the area is increasing for meditation, study, research and exploration.

As per the information provided by Sanjeev Neupane, the chief administrative officer of Shailung Rural Municipality significant number of tourists are seen on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Approximately 20,000 individuals visited the Great Wall on Nepali New Year Day in April this year.

"The construction of the mini-great wall by the local body here is commendable. Shailung on its own is a tourist place, tourists used to come here, but the construction of the mini-great wall has added more fragrance to it as it will boost the tourist flow," Thakur Acharya, another tourist in Shailung hills, told ANI.

The new tourist attraction was developed through joint funding from the federal government's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and the Shailung Rural Municipality.

As per the official, the federal government provided 70 per cent of the budget, and the rural municipality bore 30 per cent of the construction costs. For the initial phase of the construction of the 500-metre Great Wall, a contract was awarded for NRs. 49.415 million.

Tourists are required to walk along the half-kilometre stretch of the Great Wall to experience what the horizon looks like to reach Shailung, which lies at the border of Dolakaha and Ramechhap with an elevation of 3,200 meters above sea level.

