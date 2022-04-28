Next Covid variant could increase tensions, warns WHO warns

Many variants of Coronavirus have emerged in India and around the world. The growing number of patients due to this variant has once again have increased the tension in the country as well as in the world. Some states in India have once again made the mask mandatory and the health department is closely monitoring the covid cases. In addition, the World Health Organization is updating the world about covid status, new variants and their contagion from time to time. The WHO has recently issued a major warning. The next variant of the Corona could increase tensions, the WHO said. WHO Epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said there are currently many patients with omicron in the world. At the same time we are also looking at its subvariant BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1.

The World Health Organization says it is difficult to say what the next variant of the coronavirus will be. This is a matter of concern for us. Now you have to plan according to different circumstances. We have the technology that can save lives. However, it must be used in a planned manner. However, at present the vaccine is the solution for the disease.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of testing had led people to ignore the threat of corona. The drop in the death toll of covid is certainly a relief. However, this decrease may also be due to less testing. Declining statistics have blinded us. In fact, the threat of this deadly virus is still there and it is still killing people.