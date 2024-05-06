NHRC India strives to improve human rights, strengthen National Human Rights Institutions

Geneva [Switzerland], May 6 : The National Human Rights Commission of India strives to build partnerships and work together to improve human rights and strengthen the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of the region.

NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra and Secretary-General Bharat Lal attended the 'Regional Meeting' of the Asia Pacific Forum (APF) of NHRIs (National Human Rights Institutions) in Geneva.

Sharing on social media X, NHRC India posted, "Chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra and SG Mr Bharat Lal attending the 'Regional Meeting' of Asia Pacific Forum (APF) of NHRIs at Geneva. NHRC India is striving to build partnerships and work together to improve human rights and quality of life & strengthen NHRIs in the region."

https://x.com/India_NHRC/status/1787414894326755747

Moreover, NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra and Secretary-General Bharat Lal attended the Governance Committee meeting of the Asia Pacific Forum (APF) of NHRIs.

The meeting considered its Directors Mid-term Report, Annual Operational Plan & Budget (2024-25) and APF policies.

Last Tuesday, NHRC India carried out several activities to build awareness about the promotion and protection of human rights.

Moreover, its monthly newsletter is one such effort in that direction, giving information related to human rights in the country and the interventions of the Commission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor