Nia Sharma drops glimpses from ‘bestie’ Ravi Dubey’s birthday bash

Mumbai, Dec 24 Television’s one of the hottest diva Nia Sharma has showered birthday love on her ‘bestie’ Ravi Dubey, and shared the glimpses from the celebrations.

Ravi has turned 40 on December 23, and hosted a grand party for his industry friends along with his wife Sargun Mehta. The party was also attended by his ‘Jamai Raja’ co-star Nia.

The latter took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from Ravi’s birthday celebration.

The ‘Naagin 4’ actress shelled major fashion goals in an orange coloured halter neck tulle dress. She tied her hair in a neat bun, and completed the look with golden heels.

Nia has shared the photos with actors Arjun Bijlani, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Wahi, and Ridhi Dogra.

In a special mention for the birthday boy Ravi, Nia dropped an adorable picture, and wrote: “No matter how bad you look clean shaven.. You'll always be my bestie @ravidubey2312 . Happiest birthday Ravi. ok bye I'm crashing now”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia was last seen in the music video ‘Soul’, sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

On the other hand, Ravi was last seen as the lead in the web series ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargava’. He is also the producer of the shows ‘Daalchini’, and ‘Junooniyatt’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor