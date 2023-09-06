"Nigeria is ready for business…come to Nigeria": Nigerian envoy Ahmed Sule’s invitation to India

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ahmed Sule on Wednesday extended an invitation to India to do business together, saying that the people are ready to partner with India.

Ahmed Sule was addressing the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Business Conference in New Delhi. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and other delegates were also present at the conference.

The President aims to leverage this platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

"Nigeria is ready for business...Come to Nigeria...The market is there. And the people are ready to partner with you..." Sule said.

He further assured that the problems that have happened in the past will not happen again.

"All the problems that we encountered in the past will no longer happen so please I would like you to come to Nigeria...The people are ready to partner with you, the government is ready for you. The President is committed to making the business easier..."

Sule added, "Our Nigerian investors who also come to me from Nigeria are here."

He said, "We will resume our opportunities for the future maybe in local countries."

Moreover, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is the first head of state who arrived in the national capital for the G20 summit scheduled to be held on September 9, and 10. His visit comes is Tinubu’s first visit to India since the assumption of office in May 2023.

At the G20 Summit, the Nigerian leader is expected to share Nigeria’s perspective on the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future,” which speaks to the global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

With its collective contribution of up to 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and housing 60 per cent of the world’s population, the G-20 constitutes a significant economic power bloc of socio-economic opportunity and geo-political stability.

While Nigeria’s membership of the G20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership.

Throughout its presidency of the G20, India shares a vision of being the voice of the Global South and the country has ensured to walk the talk with its focus on raising concerns.

In fulfilling its ambition, India has raised the issues that were concerning the Global South countries on the international forums and at the United Nations meetings and conferences.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed that India has walked the talk when it comes to raising issues of the Global South.

One of the pieces of evidence that India is voicing for Global South is adding the African Union as a full member of the G20.

Recently, at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, PM Modi said that the Global South is not just a diplomatic term but represents the shared history of these countries against colonialism and apartheid based on which modern relations are being reshaped.

