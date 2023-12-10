Nigerian women held in Mumbai for smuggling drugs worth 2 crore

A Nigerian woman got arrested for carrying drugs on her flight from Mumbai to Delhi on Saturday morning. The Air Intelligence Unit had received information about her carrying drugs. When they stopped and frisked her, they found 20 capsules claimed to be heroin hidden under her innerwear, said officials.

The accused, Victoria Okafor, reportedly confessed to carrying the drugs. She explained that the contraband was provided by a person named Onye from Nallasopara in the nearby Palghar district. The seized contraband led to her arrest for violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case. According to reports from Hindustan Times, the estimated value of the drugs she was carrying is around 2 crores.