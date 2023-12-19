Nikitin Dheer: Portraying Raavan allowed me to explore depths of human emotions

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actor Nikitin Dheer, who is set to portray the role of Raavan in the upcoming television show ‘Shrimad Ramayan’, said that the role allowed him to explore the depths of human emotions.

The upcoming show narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram. The show also stars Sujoy Reu as Ram, Prachi Bansal as Sita, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and Basant Bhatt as Lakshman.

Talking about his role, Nikitin Dheer said: “Portraying Raavan has been an exhilarating journey for me. The complexity of the character, his stories, and motivations, allow me to explore the depths of human emotion, and I couldn't be happier to bring Ravan to life on your television screens.”

This sacred saga resonates deeply with the cultural fabric of India and its enduring appeal lies in the universal themes it explores—duty, sacrifice, love, and loyalty as well as the vices of greed, deceit, and ego.

Sujay Reu said: “When I discovered that I had been chosen to portray the role of Lord Ram, my initial reaction was pure joy. I was overwhelmed with a sense of excitement and happiness. I remember expressing gratitude to Lord Ram, believing that perhaps it was his blessing that had played a role in my selection. This entire journey has been unlike anything I've experienced before”.

Prachi Bansal said: “Such a great role comes with great responsibility, and I hope we can capture the enduring love, unwavering loyalty, and steadfast faith that Ram and Sita are revered for all in an aesthetically pleasing manner.”

‘Shrimad Ramayan’ will premiere on January 1, 2024 on Sony Entertainment Television.

