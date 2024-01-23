Nikki Haley defies Trump's call to exit race, says, "I don't do what he tells me to do"

New Hampshire [US], January 23 : In a determined stance, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley asserted her commitment to staying in the race beyond the New Hampshire primary, despite former President Donald Trump's suggestion that she might be hindering his nomination prospects, CNN reported.

Haley dismissed Trump's influence over her decisions, stating, "I don't do what he tells me to do. I've never done what he tells me to do," in an interview with CNN.

When pressed about her expectations for the first-in-the-nation primary, Haley refrained from specifying benchmarks for success, indicating she would assess a strong finish based on incoming numbers. "What I've always had in my mind is I want to be stronger than Iowa. And then South Carolina, I want to be stronger. Let's see what that looks like," she remarked.

Challenged on the viability of her campaign if trailing Trump by double digits in New Hampshire, Haley emphasised her journey to this point, stating, "I didn't get here because of luck. I guess I got here because I outworked and outsmarted all the rest of those fellas." Undeterred, she declared her intention to compete against Donald Trump, refusing to entertain discussions about her campaign's potential downfall.

"I'm running against Donald Trump. And I'm not going to talk about an obituary. Just because y'all think we have to talk about it. I'm going to talk about running the tape and saving this country," Haley said vowing to "go and fight until the very last poll closes. And then we're headed to my sweet state of South Carolina," according to CNN.

Both Trump and Haley are contending for the GOP nomination, aiming to challenge President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election. Trump, having launched his bid in November 2022, seeks to secure a nonconsecutive term, persistently denying the 2020 election outcome and facing multiple criminal charges. His potential second term promises a substantial overhaul of federal government factions and aggressive actions against political opponents.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, entered the presidential race in February 2023, advocating for a fresh wave of Republican leadership. Her campaign emphasizes economic responsibility, national security, and border strengthening. If successful in the primary, Haley could become the first woman and the first Asian American nominated by the GOP for president. Her political journey includes serving in the South Carolina House and making history as the state's first female governor.

Haley, born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa to Indian immigrants, brings a unique perspective to the race. Her husband's deployment to Afghanistan in 2013 marked her as the first governor in US history to have a spouse on a military mission. Undoubtedly, Haley's bid for the presidency adds diversity to the Republican field and underscores her commitment to a new era of leadership within the party, CNN reported.

