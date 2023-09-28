Nikki Sharma: Acting is my passion, but singing is a part of my soul

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actress Nikki Sharma, who has been making waves with her portrayal of the character Shakti in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', is also a gifted singer as well.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, with a stellar cast led by Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti, the show has been a huge success since its debut, keeping audiences glued to their screens.

Amidst all the applause, Nikki has quietly been shining both on and off-screen - with her acting and singing talent. The set of 'ShivShaki' has become a witness to her melodious tunes, as she often entertains the cast and crew with her beautiful voice.

The revelation of Nikki's singing prowess came as a delightful surprise to her co-stars and the production team when they heard her sing for the first time. And now during breaks, and free time, it has become a ritual that Nikki sings with her people on set and everyone ends up having a nice jamming session.

Talking about the same, Nikki said: "I've always had a deep love for music and I'm grateful to share that passion with my 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' family. Acting has been my passion, but singing has always been a part of my soul."

"I feel that practising music gives me inner peace and makes me feel satiated. Singing on set has been a wonderful way to unwind and bring smiles to the faces of the cast and crew when we have our impromptu jamming sessions. It's a beautiful way for all of us to bond and create some unforgettable memories together," she added.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness how Mandira will plot Ranjan (Darsh Modi) in Shakti’s life so that she can keep her away from Shiv.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor