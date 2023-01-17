Nilakshi Saha Sinha appointed as next Ambassador of India to Armenia

Nilakshi Sinha, currently a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia.

Saha is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor