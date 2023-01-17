Nilakshi Saha Sinha appointed as next Ambassador of India to Armenia

Published: January 17, 2023

Nilakshi Sinha, currently a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia.

Saha is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added.

