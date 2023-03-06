Nine Balochistan Constabulary personnel killed in suicide blast

Quetta, March 6 In yet another terror incident, at least nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were killed while nine others sustained injuries in a suicide blast in Bolan, SSP Kachhi Mahmood Notezai told Geo News.

According to the police, the blast occurred near the Kambri bridge area of Bolan and the injured are being shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kachhi, Mehmood Notezai, said that the preliminary evidence suggests it was a suicide attack, however, the exact nature of the blast could be ascertained after the investigations, Geo News reported.

He said that a bomb disposal team reached the site of the incident and the area is being searched after the explosion.

The police said that three of the injured are in critical condition and are being shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sibi.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident, saying that the elements involved in terrorism want to achieve nefarious goals through cowardly actions.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to keep the province from progressing by creating unrest and instability," he said, assuring that all these conspiracies will be foiled with the support of the people.

He offered his condolences to the families of those who were martyred.

Medical superintendent of Quetta's Civil Hospital said that emergency had been imposed at the facility and all the staff including consultants, doctors, pharmacists and paramedics had been called for duty.

