Nine Palestinians killed as Israel launches air attacks on Jenin refugee camp

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 3 : Israel's military has launched air attacks on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, killing at least 9 Palestinians, reported Al Jazeera citing officials.

In the attacks by the Israeli Army, a Palestinian, Mohammad Hasanein, 21, was killed overnight Monday at the northern gate to the city of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, according to the health ministry.

At least another two dozen Palestinians were injured in the camp, with many still in severe condition. Residents reported Israel launched at least ten airstrikes on Jenin overnight Monday, sending smoke rising from building debris.

In addition, a convoy of dozens of Israeli armoured vehicles surrounded the refugee camp and conducted a ground military assault, causing extensive damage to buildings and roadways.

According to Al Jazeera, the attacks on Monday came amid escalating violence in the West Bank, including the first Israeli drone assault in the area since 2006, increasing military attacks on Jenin and northern occupied Palestinian regions.

The raid comes less than two weeks following an Israeli military carried out a raid on Jenin which sparked a massive firefight, leaving at least five Palestinian dead and dozens injured.

The Israeli Defence Forces said eight Israeli troops were injured and successfully evacuated.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it attacked a "joint operations centre" that operated as a command post for the Jenin Brigades, which is a unit made up of militants from various Palestinian armed factions.

According to the statement, the complex served as an "advanced observation and reconnaissance centre," a weapons and explosives storage facility, and a coordination and communications hub for Palestinian combatants, Al Jazeera reported.

