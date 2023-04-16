Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with Sikh diaspora at India House in Washington

Washington [US], April 16 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday interacted with Sikh Diaspora at the "Celebrating Togetherness" event at India House in Washington. Sitharaman interacted with them and extended Baisakhi greetings.

"Members of Sikh diaspora from all across the joined in #CelebratingTogetherness event at India House. FM @nsitharaman interacted with them and extended Baisakhi greetings. Highlighted the initiatives by the Govt for the community," Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated and interacted with various groups.

Earlier, the Finance Minister paid tribute to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. She was also joined by Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

'Joined Nirmala Sitharaman in paying tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Recalled his contribution towards drafting "We the people" Constitution of India and connect with the US," Sandhu tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo also stopped by a stall that showcased various handicrafts and textiles under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

"FM @nsitharaman and @SecRaimondo stopped by at a unique stall to showcase various handicrafts and textiles under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme," Taranjit Singh Sandhu wrote on Twitter.

While attending the "Celebrating Togetherness" event, she also interacted with a group of young students and faculty members from local Universities at India House. And she also paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

"Building the future, one step at a time! FM @nsitharaman interacted with a group of young students and faculty members from local Universities at India House. Knowledge partnership continues to grow from strength to strength. FM also paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule," Sandhu informed via Twitter.

Sitharaman also met a group of Tamil diaspora and complimented their success in various fields and updated them on the multiple steps the Government of India is taking.

"Puthandu Vazthukal! At India House, FM @nsitharaman met a vibrant group of Tamil diaspora members. Complimented their success in various fields and updated the various steps the Government of India is taking," Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu informed on Twitter.

Earlier today, speaking at a reception at India House, which was hosted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Sitharaman said, "We are together and building strong foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community."

The Finance minister, who arrived in the US on April 9, participated in the Development Committee Meeting during the World Bank-IMF's Spring Meeting, a panel discussion on 'Empowering Women as Entrepreneurs and Leaders' and hosted the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG).

